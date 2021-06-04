Auditor General not following the law

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has told parliament that the Office of the Auditor-General is working outside the law in some instances.

The work of the Office of the Auditor-General was questioned by Sayed-Khaiyum who indicated that the Auditor General has repeatedly ignored procedures.

“But I am questioning the quality of the report. I am asking Parliament to consider the quality of these reports. And unfortunately, there has been a derogation in the application of the audit rule set out under the law and there has been no transparency in that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Opposition MP Professor, Biman Prasad claims the independence of the Auditor-General is being threatened

“Disgraceful and I would say shameful attack on the Office of the Auditor-General by the Attorney General from yesterday. The accountability in government – of taxpayers funds rests on the fundamental principle of the independence of the Office of the Auditor-General.”

However, Sayed-Khaiyum made a case for why he has concerns.

“But by questioning the Auditor General’s reports which is what we are free to do here – that’s what we are debating – does not mean there is interference with the Auditor General’s report. The Auditor General of course to maintain integrity or Mana of independence should follow the law, they are not following the law.”

Sayed-Khaiyum revealed that Auditor General, Ajay Nand has refused to hold meetings with government representatives.

“This auditor general has decided not to participate in these interviews. He does not come in. He says there is a conflict of interest, when the previous auditor general all used to up and meet with the permanent secretaries, or the permanent secretaries used to go and meet up with the auditor generals – this one has decided not to.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also questioned the methods used to conduct performance audits of ministries and departments.