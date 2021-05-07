Home

Association disappointed with non-compliant businesses

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 12:32 pm

The Suva Retailers Association is disappointed with some businesses who continuously disregard COVID-19 safety protocols in the past week.

This came to light after Police intervened and controlled customers lined up outside supermarkets as well as other essential businesses in Suva last week, as there was no regard for the two-metre distancing measure.

Association President, Jitesh Patel says they have made numerous recommendations to retailers and businesses in Suva since last month to strictly follow the safety regulation set out by the Health Ministry.

“All our retail members of the Association are adhering to it. We just saw in the News that one of the retailers was charged. And I know the retailer was already given a warning by the Police and didn’t listen, so if you don’t listen you have to face the consequences.”

Meanwhile, Police can now make recommendations to the Health Ministry to shut down supermarkets or any retail outlet that continue to disregard the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says they will strictly enforce this measure after having clarified their legal opinion through the Solicitor General’s office.

