Assistance on its way for St John Fiji

Saint John’s New Zealand has stepped forward to provide assistance to its Fijian counterpart to the battle COVID-19.

They have provided four Land Cruisers, assorted protective equipment, and uniforms after a request was made by Saint John Fiji last week.

St John New Zealand National Operations Manager, James Stewart says the equipment and necessities will boost St John’s Fiji COVID-19 response efforts.

[Source: Supplied]

“We are certain this model will be more suited in the more rugged and isolated environment of Fiji particularly as they have a lower technology requirement and lower serving requirements mainly Fiji will be able to use them for a longer duration.”

Stewart also highlighted the assistance will be a large injection to the fleet for the foreseeable future.



[Source: Supplied]

“We believe that their health system is in need of some assistance. So, St John New Zealand is proud to be able to offer this assistance but also we are aligning with other St John Organizations throughout the world who are also sending aid.”

St John New Zealand adds that it stands ready to offer more assistance where applicable, especially with the deployment of officers to assist St John Fiji’s front liners.

