Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19|Villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown|First-drive through swab service underway|Postal service not affected despite COVID case|Assistance on its way for St John Fiji|Nadi man enjoying farming despite losing his job|More than 600 cases and one death|Special school to provide GOP services|More swabbing and testing as cases continue to surge|Vaccination for pregnant women from next week|61.9% of target population receives first dose|More leaders call for Fijians to get vaccinated|More assistance to be provided by Australia|NZ ready to assist Fiji|COVID-19 strategy changed to mitigation|Another AUSMAT team to arrive tomorrow|Narewa Village in lockdown for 14 days|Parents, teachers and guardians urged to get vaccinated|Agriculture Central offices closed temporarily|COVID cases spike and death toll increases|15-year-old is Fiji's youngest COVID death|Average daily newly cases continues to increase|Vaccination remains important part of response to COVID: Dr Morris|Make up your mind and be vaccinated says Tikoduadua|Chilly House restaurant opens in Brown Street|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Assistance on its way for St John Fiji

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 12:05 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Saint John’s New Zealand has stepped forward to provide assistance to its Fijian counterpart to the battle COVID-19.

They have provided four Land Cruisers, assorted protective equipment, and uniforms after a request was made by Saint John Fiji last week.

St John New Zealand National Operations Manager, James Stewart says the equipment and necessities will boost St John’s Fiji COVID-19 response efforts.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Supplied]

“We are certain this model will be more suited in the more rugged and isolated environment of Fiji particularly as they have a lower technology requirement and lower serving requirements mainly Fiji will be able to use them for a longer duration.”

Stewart also highlighted the assistance will be a large injection to the fleet for the foreseeable future.


[Source: Supplied]

“We believe that their health system is in need of some assistance. So, St John New Zealand is proud to be able to offer this assistance but also we are aligning with other St John Organizations throughout the world who are also sending aid.”

St John New Zealand adds that it stands ready to offer more assistance where applicable, especially with the deployment of officers to assist St John Fiji’s front liners.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.