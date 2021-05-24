Arrests for blatant disregard of COVID measures

The Fiji Police Force has started making arrests for blatant and deliberate breaches of COVID-19 restrictions.

Laws passed in parliament recently empowered police to issue spot fines for breaking curfew, not wearing masks and other breaches under the Public Health Act.

However, Police Commissioner Brigadier, General Sitiveni Qiliho says people are knowingly disregarding these measures and tougher action needs to be taken.

“People are not complying, I have to play my part in that health stability and security. For the vaccination drive to work, I need to provide that conducive environment. We’ve started that in the last week and we will continue to refine it and be more stringent in our enforcement.”

The Police Commissioner adds it is disappointing to see this reaction from some members of the public, especially given the continued pleas from the Health Ministry.

Following the passing of amendments last month, police had started issuing Public Health Infringement Notices instead of arresting and charging individuals.

It was hoped the fines would deter people from breaching COVID restrictions.

