Arrangements made for inbound and outbound transfers 

The Health Ministry has made arrangements for inbound and outbound transfers during the lockdown of the Nadi and Lautoka area.

In a statement, the Ministry says this is for the safety of the travelling public.

Arrangements have been made for all outbound passengers travelling on repatriation flights for transfers from the main checkpoints on either side (Nadi and Lautoka) of the border to Nadi International Airport.

Article continues after advertisement

All outbound passengers must have COVID-19 swab results (e-copy is accepted).

These passengers are to obtain a pass from the nearest Police Station, if they need to travel during curfew hours, by providing their travel Itinerary and swabbing receipt from the Health Ministry.

All passengers will be advised to present themselves at the lockdown checkpoint four hours prior to the flight departure.

The Fiji Military Forces will also make arrangements for the transfer of outbound passengers from the lockdown checkpoint to the Nadi International Airport.

All transfers for inbound passengers from the Nadi International Airport to their quarantine facility will still be provided by the approved quarantine transfer.

All inbound passengers who have completed their 14 days quarantine and tested negative on the second test will be transferred from the quarantine facility to the lockdown checkpoint by the RFMF.

The RFMF will arrange transport to pick the guests ending their quarantine period from their hotels and will transport them to the lockdown point at the borders.

Each quarantine passenger must make their own arrangement for a family member or contact to pick them up at the border of the lockdown point.