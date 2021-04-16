Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Expect more cases, Fijians warned|Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village|Two new border quarantine cases|Arrangements made for inbound and outbound transfers |Health services continue to be delivered: Dr Tudravu|Fiji Times wrong says Health PS|Shake the harmful stigma around COVID-19 says PS|Northerners observe COVID-19 safety measures|Daughter of Nadi woman tests positive, drivers wanted|Another positive case confirmed|Pandemic overshadows graduation for many students|New batch of vaccine arrives into the country|Fijians urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Nadi residents adhering to COVID measures|Dr Fong emphasizes on the use of careFIJI App|Continue safe COVID-measures: PM|Fever clinics reactivated across Fiji|SODELPA calls for review of protocol for frontline workers|Dr Fong clarifies COVID-19 vaccination status|Passenger travel to the west affected|Take heed of directives: Maha Sabha|SCC public facilities closed|Protocol breach blamed for second COVID case|24 hours curfew for Nadi and Lautoka areas lifted|No religious activities over the next 14-days|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Arrangements made for inbound and outbound transfers 

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 21, 2021 6:15 am

The Health Ministry has made arrangements for inbound and outbound transfers during the lockdown of the Nadi and Lautoka area.

In a statement, the Ministry says this is for the safety of the travelling public.

Arrangements have been made for all outbound passengers travelling on repatriation flights for transfers from the main checkpoints on either side (Nadi and Lautoka) of the border to Nadi International Airport.

Article continues after advertisement

All outbound passengers must have COVID-19 swab results (e-copy is accepted).

These passengers are to obtain a pass from the nearest Police Station, if they need to travel during curfew hours, by providing their travel Itinerary and swabbing receipt from the Health Ministry.

All passengers will be advised to present themselves at the lockdown checkpoint four hours prior to the flight departure.

The Fiji Military Forces will also make arrangements for the transfer of outbound passengers from the lockdown checkpoint to the Nadi International Airport.

All transfers for inbound passengers from the Nadi International Airport to their quarantine facility will still be provided by the approved quarantine transfer.

All inbound passengers who have completed their 14 days quarantine and tested negative on the second test will be transferred from the quarantine facility to the lockdown checkpoint by the RFMF.

The RFMF will arrange transport to pick the guests ending their quarantine period from their hotels and will transport them to the lockdown point at the borders.

Each quarantine passenger must make their own arrangement for a family member or contact to pick them up at the border of the lockdown point.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.