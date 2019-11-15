Around 40 tests conducted per day: Dr Waqainabete

With the rapid testing of COVID-19, the World Health Organization has recommended a simpler test to enhance results.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that Fiji is amongst most of the countries vying for the test to expand its capabilities.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this will give a better understanding of the virus.

“Simpler test being put out. Unfortunately, there is only one at the moment which is WHO recommended which all the countries are scrambling to get including us.”

Fiji is one of the four countries in the Pacific to be able to test for COVID-19 with about 40 tests per day.

“Some days more than that and some days less than that. It depends on the protocols. According to our health professionals on the ground and according to the protocols that those who may be suspected we do test them.”

Dr Waqainabete has also acknowledged the hard work of health professionals who are working seven days a week.