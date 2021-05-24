Around 205,000 Fijians receive cash assistance

A total of $10.2m has been paid out to around 205,000 Fijians as part of the $50 cash assistance by the government this week.

The total payout to the informal sector, including the earlier rounds of the $50 and $90 cash assistance now stands at $32 million.

The Government has so far directly paid out $183 million to those living in the formal sector who have been affected by the current pandemic.