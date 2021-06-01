Home

Areas of interest for west case

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 4, 2021 7:12 pm

The Health Ministry has published a list of public areas which a positive case of COVID-19 has visited in the west and this includes a vaccination site.

The ministry says response teams have already identified some people who may have come into close contact with the case in Nadi and Lautoka.

Health officials are asking if you were present at one of these locations on the dates and times listed below, and have not been contacted by the response team from MHMS, please remain in your home and call 158.

Area of interest:

01 June 2021
8am – 12 midday
Nadi Civic Centre Vaccination Site

01 June 2021
12.15pm – 1pm
Passengers who travelled in a White Toyota Hiace Van – LM560, with Nadi-Lautoka sticker.
Pick Up from Bus stop at Jacks Handicraft Store, Nadi Town.
Picked and dropped passengers on the way, final drop off Lautoka Van Stand.

01 June 2021
2.30pm – 3.15pm
Passengers who travelled in a Blue Van Toyota Highroof Hiace Van with the words “Hungry eye” in white letters – LM 367.
Pick up – Lautoka Van stand
Drop off – Nadi Van stand Lodhia St.

