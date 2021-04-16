Areas identified to decentralize the main markets

Nadi and Lautoka Markets will be open with strict adherence to COVID safe measures.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says the opening hours of the markets remain the same but vendors and consumers must follow protocols.

Vendors can facilitate the movement of market produce from outside the Containment Area, which can be exchanged at the borders.

All vendors and suppliers must ensure that while facilitating the movement of goods, a person from Containment Area does not come in contact with a person from outside.

The Councils will assist the vendors and farmers if they face any issues at the borders.

All markets must require customers to have the careFIJI app downloaded with the device Bluetooth turned on. Alternatively, they must register contact details at specified entry and exit points.

In addition, the Municipal Councils have identified areas to decentralise the main markets based on demand and the needs of vendors and buyers during the 14-day period.