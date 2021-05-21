Home

Area of concern in Nadi

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
May 29, 2021 3:40 pm
The Nawaka tramline settlement in Nadi [Source: Iliana]

The Nawaka tramline settlement in Nadi has been identified as an area of concern.

This has been confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong to FBC News today.

Dr Fong says the settlement will also be a screening zone.

The Nawaka tramline settlement in Nadi [Source: Iliana]

More details will be released soon.

