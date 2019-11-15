Home

April Parliament sitting deferred to next month

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 22, 2020 12:40 pm
The April sitting of Parliament has been deferred to next month due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. [Source: Fiji Parliament]

The April sitting of Parliament has been deferred to next month due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

This was agreed to by the Ministry of Health and the Business Committee with all Parliamentary business for the April sitting to be dealt with next month.

The next sitting of Parliament is scheduled to take place from the 25th to the 29th of May, 2020.

