Applications for returning diplomats and permit holders to be vetted

All applications for returning diplomats and permit holders old and new are subject to vetting by the Ministry of Health.

Diplomats have been allowed to return to Fiji on a case-by-case basis and will continue to do so.

Existing and new permit holders must apply to the Permanent Secretary for Immigration to enter Fiji.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says they are selectively granting new permits on a case-by-case basis for individuals who possess specialized skills that aid Fiji’s COVID-safe economic recovery.

Dr Fong says travel arrangements for all those entering Fiji are designed entirely around preserving public health and well being.

The PS says all individuals must clear a negative test result for the virus before boarding their flight.

“That test result must be reviewed and approved by the Ministry of Health before the traveler departs for Fiji. Some may be required to test again upon arrival based on the assessment of risk by the Ministry of Health. These individuals must then spend at least 14 days in a government-designated quarantine facility.”

After the quarantine period, individuals must clear another negative COVID test result before entering the country.

Non-citizens will be required to bear all costs related to quarantine and testing.