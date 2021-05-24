Home

PM assures government assistance to continue|Reports of Logani border breaches emerge|ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|
ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 5:55 am
[Source: John Feakes]

The Australian and New Zealand Medical Assistance Team helping out in Fiji has nothing but praise for their colleagues working amid the COVID-19 crisis in Fiji.

With over 360 COVID deaths since the second outbreak began, ANZMAT Charlie Team Leader Bronte Martin says quick mitigation efforts by health teams has saved Fiji more trouble.

Martin adds that health measures that can help the community can change once Fiji gets more people fully vaccinated.

“And we would really like to commend again the work of all of those frontline health care workers and emergency services. Because collectively we can work together, we can get through this very trying and distressing time and emerge on the other side with our vuvale around us.”


[Source: John Feakes]

The ANZMAT team believes with more Fijians being fully vaccinated, this should help relieve some pressure on the already strained public health care system.

