ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners

The Australian and New Zealand Medical Assistance Team helping out in Fiji has nothing but praise for their colleagues working amid the COVID-19 crisis in Fiji.

With over 360 COVID deaths since the second outbreak began, ANZMAT Charlie Team Leader Bronte Martin says quick mitigation efforts by health teams has saved Fiji more trouble.

Martin adds that health measures that can help the community can change once Fiji gets more people fully vaccinated.

“And we would really like to commend again the work of all of those frontline health care workers and emergency services. Because collectively we can work together, we can get through this very trying and distressing time and emerge on the other side with our vuvale around us.”



[Source: John Feakes]

The ANZMAT team believes with more Fijians being fully vaccinated, this should help relieve some pressure on the already strained public health care system.

