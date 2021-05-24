Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has expressed disappointment towards those who continue not wanting to be vaccinated.

While a majority of the eligible population have adhered and got the jab, there still remain some anti-vaxxers.

Bainimarama visited the frontline workers in Sigatoka and encouraged frontline personnel to maintain momentum in their COVID-19 response, in particular efforts which would lead to the full vaccination of eligible Fijians.

He adds the vaccination campaign needs to be ramped up in rural and maritime areas.

“That is why I have put the restriction that until they have 80 percent vaccination numbers, then people from Viti Levu can move to outer islands. If not, then people will be taking COVID-19 with us when we move to the outer islands.”

He has expressed his gratitude for the efforts by front liners in the Western Division in the fight against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister is on a three-day tour of the Western Division, visiting vaccination centres and COVID-19 command centres.