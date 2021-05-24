Home

Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 4:15 pm
Director Human Rights, Ashwin Raj. [File Photo]

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is investigating a complaint in which several farm labourers are being threatened by their employer.

Director, Ashwin Raj says the labourers who are working for an estate in South Taveuni are being threatened that if they opt to get the COVID-19 vaccination, they will be sacked.

Raj says the estate is believed to be owned by a foreigner, belonging to an international spiritual movement.

He adds the Commission has been informed that the owner who is currently abroad has allegedly instructed her management to inform their farm labourers to oppose the COVID-19 vaccination.

Raj says the farm labourers, who are opposed to the anti-vaxxer attitude of their employer, are willing to get vaccinated but fear losing their jobs.

He highlights that such anti-vaccination campaigns are simply irresponsible and reckless with little regard for the sanctity of human life and human security in the face of soaring numbers of positive cases and a steady rise in the death toll.

The Commission has informed the Taveuni Police Station and the District Officer, Taveuni to look into the matter.

Raj says the labourers must be allowed to make an informed decision to protect themselves and their loved ones.

