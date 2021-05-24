Home

Another youngster dies as Fiji records six more COVID deaths

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 7, 2021 8:53 pm

Fiji has six new COVID-19 deaths to report for the period of 5-6th August.

An 18-year-old is amongst the six COVID deaths reported.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says three of the deaths were in the Central Division, and three deaths were from the Western Division.

Dr Fong adds that the 18-year-old woman from Suva who died at home on Friday.

Her family reported that she had a cough five days prior to her presentation. She was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man from Nausori.

He presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he also died on Friday.

He received the 1st dose of the vaccine in early July.

He did not receive the second dose of the vaccine.

The third COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man from Suva.

He presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he died today, which is six days after admission.

He was not vaccinated.

The fourth COVID-19 death was a 50-year-old woman from Lautoka.

She presented to the Lautoka Hospital in respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died seven days after admission on Friday.

She was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old woman from Lautoka.

She presented to the Lautoka Hospital in respiratory distress.

Her family reported that she had a fever and cough two days prior to the presentation.

Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died yesterday which was two days after admission.

She received the 1st dose of the vaccine in late July.

She did not receive the second dose of the vaccine.

The sixth COVID-19 death to report was a 59-year-old woman from Lautoka.

She presented to the Lautoka Hospital in respiratory distress.

Her family reported that she had a fever, cough and shortness of breath one week prior to presentation.

Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died yesterday which was two days after admission.

Dr James Fong says there have been five more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, he says their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

Doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.