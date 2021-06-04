Home

COVID-19

Another non-COVID related death

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 7:50 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong. [File Photo]

A fourth COVID-19 patient has died from complications not related to the Coronavirus.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms the deceased was admitted in the CWM Hospital’s Acute Medical Ward and then tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Fong says doctors who were treating the individual have determined that he died due to complications of the serious medical condition that led him to his admission in hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry has expressed its condolences to his family.

This is the third COVID positive individual to die at the CWM hospital from unrelated complications.

