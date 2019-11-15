Home

All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister|Another individual allegedly breaks isolation directive|NZ records first COVID-19 death|Isolation facility prepared in Makoi|Nadi quarantine for 21 Fijians arriving from Australia|Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants|Visa extension for Fijian workers overseas amid COVID-19|Fiji's COVID-19 cases remain five|Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew|Northern community takes measure against COVID-19|Labasa businesses feel the effects of COVID-19|No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget|NFP Leader says Response Budget disappointing|Woman to be questioned for alleged disobedience of lawful order|Incentives will assist businesses says Trade Minister|32 Fever Clinics operational across the country|COVID-19 Response Budget passed|Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|FNPF to roll out assistance from next week|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Health Minister takes a swipe at Opposition|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific's COVID-19 fight|Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|
Another individual allegedly breaks isolation directive

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 29, 2020 12:38 pm

A 38-year-old man who allegedly contravened his 14-day mandatory isolation after returning from overseas will be questioned by police once cleared by medical authorities.

Police say the individual was directed to self-isolate after returning from New Zealand, but he allegedly left his place of isolation in New Town Settlement earlier this week.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says a team conducting checks on those directed to self-isolate went to his home to inquire about his status and found him missing.

Qiliho says they were informed that the man had gone shopping.

He was processed and put back into isolation.

The man will be taken in for questioning after he completes the 14 day isolation period.

The Police Force has processing teams throughout the five Divisions who will be handling such cases.

