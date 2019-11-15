Another individual allegedly breaks isolation directive

A 38-year-old man who allegedly contravened his 14-day mandatory isolation after returning from overseas will be questioned by police once cleared by medical authorities.

Police say the individual was directed to self-isolate after returning from New Zealand, but he allegedly left his place of isolation in New Town Settlement earlier this week.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says a team conducting checks on those directed to self-isolate went to his home to inquire about his status and found him missing.

Qiliho says they were informed that the man had gone shopping.

He was processed and put back into isolation.

The man will be taken in for questioning after he completes the 14 day isolation period.

The Police Force has processing teams throughout the five Divisions who will be handling such cases.

