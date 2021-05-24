Home

Another day of high infections and deaths

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 30, 2021 7:55 pm

There have been 1,163 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hour period ending 8am today.

483 are from the Western Division and 680 are from the Central Division.

There have also been six new deaths between 19th and 29th July.

Article continues after advertisement

The first is an 11-month-old infant from Delaivalelevu. He was brought to the CWM Hospital and assessed by the Pediatrics Specialist team to be in severe respiratory distress. He was reported by his family to have had a fever and fast breathing for at least three days before being brought to the hospital.

His condition worsened in hospital and he died on the 19th.

The second deceased is an 80-year-old woman from Lami who died at home. She was not vaccinated.

The third is a 61-year-old man from Suva. He was not vaccinated.

The fifth is a nurse who had been sent on leave as she was not vaccinated.

A 60-year-old man from Wainibuku presented to a health facility with severe respiratory distress and was retrieved to the CWM hospital by a medical team. His condition worsened in hospital and he died one day after admission. He was not vaccinated.

Another four COVID positive people have died due to serious pre-existing medical conditions before they contracted the virus.

There have now been 233 deaths due to COVID-19 with 231 since April this year.

Fiji’s seven day average of COVID deaths has increased to nine per day.

There are 313 patients admitted to the hospital. 34 are at the Lautoka Hospital – in Suva 88 patients are admitted at the FEMAT Field Hospital and 191 at CWM, St Giles and in Makoi.

53 are considered to be in severe condition and 11 are in critical condition.

There have been 244 recoveries with 21,109 active cases now in isolation.

18,211 people are isolating in the Central Division and 2,898 in the West.

28,590 cases have been recorded since the second wave of COVID-19 in April and 28, 660 since March 2020.

There have been 7,195 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

