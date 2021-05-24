Home

Another AUSMAT team to arrive tomorrow

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 13, 2021 1:08 pm
[Source: John Feakes/Twitter]

Another AUSMAT team is expected to arrive in the country tomorrow.

FBC News understand the 12 member team will be touching down in the afternoon at the Nadi International Airport, to boost the operations of the team that had arrived earlier.

The Australian Government is also sending in a few ambulances together with medical supplies tomorrow, as Fiji grapples with the rising COVID-19 cases.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

