Alleged restaurant thief charged

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 7, 2021 12:20 pm

A 40-year-old man of Colo-i-Suva will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly robbing a restaurant owner last month.

He has been charged with one count of theft.

Police say the alleged incident occurred at the end of last month at a restaurant in Downtown Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused allegedly stole a bag containing $13,000 from a restaurant while the owner was still preparing a food order in the kitchen.

