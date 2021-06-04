Alleged restaurant thief charged

A 40-year-old man of Colo-i-Suva will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly robbing a restaurant owner last month.

He has been charged with one count of theft.

Police say the alleged incident occurred at the end of last month at a restaurant in Downtown Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused allegedly stole a bag containing $13,000 from a restaurant while the owner was still preparing a food order in the kitchen.