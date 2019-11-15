All passenger travels to outer islands to cease

All passenger travels to outer islands will cease from Sunday until further notice.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji says only ships carrying cargo will continue with increased volume but decreased frequency to ensure food and other essential goods are supplied to the islands.

This follows the announcement by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

MSAF says movements in and out of Lautoka Port will continue to be suspended as well.