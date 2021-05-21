Home

All movement stopped in and out of Muanikoso

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 23, 2021 8:47 am

Medical authorities have stopped all movement in and out of Muanikoso in Nasinu.

This has been confirmed by Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, who says more details will be revealed later.

A few residents who wanted to leave this morning were told by police officers the area is now in lockdown until further notice.

There are two different sets of clusters within Muanikoso, with one being the family of an Extra Supermarket employee and her neighbours, while another person is related to the Nadali, Nausori cluster.

