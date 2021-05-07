All inclusive support as Vuvale partner

Australia will ensure that their support to Fiji and other small island countries is comprehensive.

Australian Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja says they’ve committed around $16m in the fight against COVID-19.

Seselja says the funding is a mix of direct financial support to procure the vaccines and where possible sharing surplus Australian doses as well.

“So some cases it will be through direct doses and other cases it will be working with our multi-lateral partners particularly through the COVAX facility, working with UNICEF to procure more vaccines for Fiji. It is not just about vaccine doses, as important as they are, we want to see that ramp up – it is about giving other support.”

Seselja stressed that Fiji has a strong health system but it is always helpful to provide assistance.

The Minister says they are also ready to accommodate any specific requests that will be made by the Fijian government under the Vuvale partnership.

Australia has also provide $82m to the government to deal with the economic and budgetary challenges posed by the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus.