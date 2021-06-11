All hands on deck: Fiji Medical Association

The Fiji Medical Association has backed the Health Ministry’s suggestion to recruit final year medical students to help with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has told FBC News that this is possible considering the way the outbreak is escalating.

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says recruiting these students will help cushion the blow in terms of providing medical services and easing the burden on staff.

“Well, when the situation calls for all hands on deck then we must go for all hands on deck. It’s a good strategy because obviously these medical students in two of our medical schools, they get a lot of clinical exposure on how to deal with public health issues such as this.”

Dr Munshi says while the situation may look scary, there is still hope that the virus can be contained.