Alcohol consumption tops COVID-19 breach

Alcohol-related arrests and loitering continue to top the list of breaching curfew orders and health restrictions.

Twenty-six people were arrested for breaching those restrictions in the last 24 hours.

Police say seven people were arrested in the Western Division. Six of the seven cases including a juvenile were all found drunk at the Toge ground in Ba.

A 29-year-old man was arrested during curfew hours along Pillay Road in Lautoka.

Nine people were arrested in the Southern Division which includes six farmers who were found intoxicated at the Yarawa settlement in Serua.

Three other Fijians in their 20s were found drunk and loitering in Tacirua, Nadawa, and Muanikoso.

The Eastern Division recorded six cases where three people were arrested for wandering along the Wainibuku area during curfew hours, while three others were found drunk at the Dravuwalu settlement in Tailevu.

The four cases recorded in the Northern Division involved four farmers who were all found intoxicated at Vunivau in Labasa during curfew hours.