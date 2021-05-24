Home

Airport drive-through vaccination team hoping to administer 5,000 doses

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 23, 2021 5:25 am
The vaccination drive-through at the Nadi Airport.

The drive-through vaccination team at the Nadi International Airport is hoping to administer 5,000 doses by today.

This will include the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Fiji Airports Operations Manager Joe Grey says they have already given out close to 4,000 jabs since Tuesday.

Grey says it’s been positive to see Fijians coming out in huge numbers.

He says they are also giving out raffle tickets for people who get vaccinated at the airport.

According to Grey so far, they have drawn $1,500 worth of shopping and food vouchers for the past few days.

The drive-through at the Nadi Airport will end today.

