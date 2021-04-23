Agro-marketing arrangements re-implemented

The Government is re-implementing the Ministry of Agriculture Marketing Authority arrangement to get food and fresh produce into containment zones.
At all checkpoints, suppliers can arrange with police to ensure produce still comes into containment zones.
Authorities stress all procedures must be followed to ensure that the virus does not spread further.
