Agriculture Ministry partners with India

The development of the Dairy Industry, rice, root crop diversification and water resource management will be a major focus for the Agriculture Ministry.

This follows the finalization of the agreement between the Agriculture Ministry and the government of India.

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says this agreement is timely given the situation our country is currently in.

“Fijians due to loss of employment are returning to the villages and communities to farm their land and such occurrence required the Ministry to re-organize its priorities to react effectively to the pandemic. These joint activities and programmes will be achieved through technical support exchange of scientific materials and training.”

Dr Reddy says the relationship between the Ministry and the Indian government continues in food processing, value-adding and marketing.

The Agriculture Ministry commended the assistance by the Indian government especially during the time when Fiji needed it the most.