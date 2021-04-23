Agriculture knows no barrier, says female farmer

Sereima Mate who is a farmer and vendor in Ovalau says the view that the sector is male-dominated needs to change.

Mate says she has been using a piece of land next to their house at Natokalau Village for decades and has been earning over $100 per week.

She adds it is sufficient to care for the family.

“My husband and I have been practicing commercial farming for over 25 years. We have eight children and this is the only medium we are resorting to for our sustenance and to meet the educational needs of the kids at home.”

Mate and her husband plan to diversify their agricultural products over the next few months.