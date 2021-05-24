Agriculture Central offices closed temporarily

The Ministry of Agriculture Central Division offices at Cakobau House and Lakena will be temporarily closed.

These offices will be closed to allow for decontamination and will remain closed for one week.

Basic extension and advisory services will be relocated for the time being to the Koronivia Research Station.

Meanwhile, the Animal Health and Production services will be scaled down to emergency and urgent livestock advisory services operating from the Fiji Veterinary Lab, also at Koronivia.