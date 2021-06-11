Agricultural assistance for communities in lockdown

The Ministry of Agriculture is ramping up its effort to ensure food and nutrition security is maintained.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy, says 16,249 households have been provided with seed packs since the second wave of COVID-19 began in April this year.

Dr Reddy says this assistance has cost them $129,000.

However, Fijians in containment areas will need to contact the Ministry on 1523 to arrange for delivery.

“Those in the Central division in the lockdown area should not come to our office, they should contact us in the helpline. We will reach out to them.”

Dr Reddy says they are also overwhelmed with the number of people applying for the Cash for Cultivation initiative.

Applications for the second phase have now surpassed the 3,000 threshold and payouts have been processed for 1,805 applicants.