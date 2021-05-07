Home

COVID-19
COVID-19

Agencies praying Fiji does not see India situation

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 7, 2021 7:50 pm
The COVID-19 situation in India

Fiji has not seen extreme effects of COVID-19 similar to India because local transmissions are still small scale.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says all agencies are praying that with all the efforts underway, Fiji will not head in a similar direction as India.

“When you see an explosion of a disease at the bottom, then all the rare events become common sight. What you’re seeing in India is a lack of control – a completely out of control situation. The deaths are escalating and it’s more visible because there’s widespread community transmission. That’s what we’re trying to avoid”.

Dr Fong adds there’s nothing special about Fiji as the scale of the spread is still too small to result in a lot more serious cases.

Local transmissions have been confirmed to be the India variant likely carried by traveler returning from India.

He says if people follow directives and adhere to COVID safe requirements, Fiji can fight off any further spread of the virus.

