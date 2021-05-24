AG visits new PCR Lab

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong visited the new Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) lab in Namaka, Nadi.

The PCR lab which is in the final stages of construction will be able to produce COVID test results with a 24-hour turnaround time.

This will boost COVID testing in a fast and timely manner.

Article continues after advertisement

They toured the lab with the help of Doctor Shalini Singh from the Fiji Centre for Disease Control, who is in charge of the project.



[Source: Fijian Government]

She also provided updates on the lab’s functions and progress.

The lab is located on land provided by the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy- which is close to the Nadi international airport.