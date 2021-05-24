AG urges recipients to spend wisely

The Minister for Economy is urging recipients of the $360 government unemployment assistance to be responsible with their money.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says while they cannot police how people spend their money, Fijians need to be responsible and prioritize their needs.

“The money is given with the intention that you currently do not have the same level of income you use to. When you have a lower level of income and someone is giving you an income you would expect that person to use it responsibly.”

The Minister says while some may have used their money to buy liquor, other people have used the assistance to pay their bills.

“If people are going off and buying alcohol, we cannot go and police this. Some people may go and buy alcohol too and some would buy a lot of junk food too. We again cannot police this.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says there are two critical values and principles that are involved in this unemployment benefit roll out and these are for people to be honest with their application and to be responsible.

