AG meets with stakeholders to discuss current challenges

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 20, 2021 4:45 pm

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today met with the private sector representatives in Suva to discuss the current challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was a platform to deliberate on solutions to protect businesses and jobs during these challenging times.

Representatives of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Suva Retailers Association, Fiji Institute of Accountants and Women in Business were part of the meeting.

The business community focused their discussions on the safe reopening of businesses, access to finance, compliance by businesses to health and safety protocols, vaccination plans and plan for business and economic revival.

Also present in the meeting were the Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Faiyaz Koya, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji Ariff Ali, Permanent Secretary for MCTTT, Shaheen Ali and the Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder.

