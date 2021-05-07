AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met with the Ministry of Health to finalize outsourcing to general practitioners, hotels, and companies for grocery delivery.

As announced earlier, private general practitioners will soon offer non-COVID-related treatments and consultations to those Fijians who normally cannot afford to visit a private practitioner.

The Government will directly pay private practitioners for the treatment and consultations provided.

Article continues after advertisement

For those under home quarantine orders, the government will be outsourcing grocery delivery services to private companies.

The government will directly engage private companies to ensure grocery delivery is done.

To increase quarantine quality and capacity, we will be using several of Suva’s hotels and motels as quarantine centres for primary contacts of new cases.