Affected Fijians line up to cashout assistance

Long queues can be seen this morning around Vodafone outlets in Suva with people already receiving government assistance.

The Government is giving affected Fijians $90 as grocery payment under the government’s COVID-19 assistance.

The Ministry for Economy started receiving applications from people living in Lami, Suva, Nasinu, and Nausori containment areas on Sunday.

People who were spotted this morning were strictly adhering to COVID-19 measures in place including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.