Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 30, 2022 5:55 am

A school is no different from any other workplace, as COVID-19 transmission can happen anywhere.

According to the World Health Organization, small pockets of outbreaks among teachers or support staff suggest that the spread within educational settings may be limited.

The students and teachers are nonetheless urged to comply with all safety measures.

WHO COVID-19 incident manager for the Pacific Sean Casey says they are working with the Education Ministry to ensure that children are safe and provided with a supportive learning environment.

“We will have cases among kids for sure. That does not mean that schools need to stay closed. If we take preventative measures in schools, we can ensure that schools will have fewer transmissions in the community.”

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says there is widespread community transmission and the Omicron variant is almost unavoidable.

The government is ensuring that safety measures are adapted to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for students.

Parents and teachers are being urged to ensure children follow all safety measures, including wearing masks, washing their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, and keeping a safe distance from everyone.

