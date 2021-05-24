ADF soldiers arrive for Lekutu school rehab

12 soldiers from the Australian Defence Forces have arrived in Vanua Levu for the rehabilitation of Lekutu Secondary School in Bua.

FBC News understands the group arrived on Monday and were flown straight to Labasa Airport where they are undergoing a seven-day quarantine inside the Lekutu Secondary School compound.

After their quarantine period, groundwork on rehabilitation will begin.

Another 25 soldiers will arrive later to reinforce manpower for the building of the new classrooms.

Eight classrooms fully fitted with desks and chairs, a dormitory, a diner and four teacher’s quarters will be built by the ADF.

They will also be fitting solar panels to power the school and quarters.

$19 million has been injected by the Australian Government for the rehabilitation of Northern schools damaged by TC Yasa.

The biggest chunk is directed to Lekutu Secondary School.

