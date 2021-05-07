ADF provides $75k to RFMF

The Australian government has committed an initial $75,000 to assist the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to fight the COVID-19 in the country.

The RFMF task force will be given this assistance from the Australian Defence Force at Defence Australia.

Australia provided similar support last year during Fiji’s first COVID outbreak and Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Article continues after advertisement

The Australian says while they wish it was under better circumstances, they’re pleased to be able to support those on Fiji’s frontline however we can.

It goes onto say that Australia stands with its Fijian vuvale during these difficult times, just as Fiji stands with the Aussies through theirs.