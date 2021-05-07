Home

ADF provides $75k to RFMF

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 10, 2021 4:40 pm
[Source: Australia in Fiji][

The Australian government has committed an initial $75,000 to assist the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to fight the COVID-19 in the country.

The RFMF task force will be given this assistance from the Australian Defence Force at Defence Australia.

Australia provided similar support last year during Fiji’s first COVID outbreak and Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Australian says while they wish it was under better circumstances, they’re pleased to be able to support those on Fiji’s frontline however we can.

It goes onto say that Australia stands with its Fijian vuvale during these difficult times, just as Fiji stands with the Aussies through theirs.

