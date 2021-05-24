Additional isolation facilities needed in Lami and Nausori

The Ministry of Health has recorded an increase in new cases from the Lami area.

The Ministry is now working with other government agencies and the community to establish additional isolation facilities in the Lami area to cater for the positive cases from the area.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says additional facilities have also been pursued in the Nausori area to complement the current capacities, and cater for positive cases from the area.

Doctor Fong is advising the public to continue to practice COVID-19 safe measures to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.



[Source: Fijian Government]