Additional fever clinic in Labasa

An additional fever clinic has been set up at Savusavu’s Ratu Ganilau Park.

Chief Medical Adviser Jemesa Tudravu says this is the 38th fixed fever station in the country.

Dr Tudravu says they continue to receive an increasing number of Fijian visiting these fixed fever clinics.

“We are happy that the message and the understanding has increased amongst our population, that when they have symptoms they present themselves to the fever clinic.”

Dr Tudravu says the mobile fever clinics continuing its operation and have been deployed to Lami today.

The teams will visit homes from Delainavesi to Wailekutu.

The Ministry of Health mobile fever clinic teams throughout the country have screened over 305,750 people since April 2nd.

This approach is part of the Ministry’s strategy to contain and stop the transmission of COVID-19.















