Additional checkpoints aim to limit unnecessary movement

People can expect to be stopped and questioned at checkpoints now erected throughout the country as police will be limiting unnecessary movement.

This will be done for the next 48 hours.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says people are still moving around with the sole intention of breaching the COVID-19 restrictions which is evident with the ninety-nine arrests made for social gathering breaches.

Forty-eight arrests were made for social gathering breaches in the Western Division, thirty-five in the South, thirteen in the Central and three in the East.



[Source: Fiji Police Force]

The other arrests made include forty-nine curfew breaches and two arrests were made for malicious comments posted on social media bringing the total arrests made to one hundred and fifty.

The Eastern Division recorded the highest number of curfew breaches with twenty-one arrests, seventeen people were arrested in the South and eleven in the West.

The Commissioner stresses that people need to understand that they MUST treat everyone as a COVID-19 carrier.

Qiliho says the latest confirmed case as highlighted by the Prime Minister did not show any symptoms but because she had a high risk of being infected, given her close contact with her grandfather she was tested and confirmed positive.

He says therefore, the increased number of roadblocks will closely monitor movement.

Qiliho warns those going on a joy ride or sightseeing will be sent back home, and failure to adhere will result in their arrest.

Those found loitering will also be arrested.

He says if people don’t have any reason to be out of their houses, then they must stay home or face arrest.

He also clarified the Force’s strict measures should not be confused for a 24 hour curfew, but they are limiting unnecessary movement of those who still cannot fully comprehend the seriousness of the situation we are in.

