Add value to climate conversations says Gibson

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 10:40 am
Duke of Cambridge Prince William[left] and Ernest Gibson[right].

Ernest Gibson says he will adopt solution-driven activism upon joining Earthshot Prize and lobby for polluters to accept their wrongs.

Gibson joins the council at a time when climate action is needed to slow down the effects of climate change.

“The narrative that I’ll be championing is a narrative that nobody in the Pacific has ever accepted, nobody has ever accepted that Pacific islanders are victims.”

The 24-year-old says climate diplomacy should never be lost, no matter the status of the person you’re engaging with.

“So I would say don’t worry about how many Instagram followers people you’re talking to have, just ensure you’re contributing as often as possible to that conversation.”

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William who is also on the Council says he is elated by Gibson’s nomination and acceptance.

