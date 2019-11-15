ADB and World Bank helps Fiji

The Asian Development Bank has agreed to lend Fiji a further $US100 million dollars to help in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 disease.
This will be further added by another $US5 million by the World Bank under its COVID-19 facility.
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this level of assistance helps to help ordinary Fijians who have been affected.
He says no-one knows when COVID-19 will be over and hence all the assistance being given will bring some relief.
