Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Acute phase of the COVID pandemic could be over soon|Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Acute phase of the COVID pandemic could be over soon

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 5:12 am

At the global level, the World Health Organization has advised that the acute phase of the pandemic could soon be over.
However, it says this would depend on how quickly people meet the target to vaccinate 70% of the population in each country, among other factors.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says COVID is endemic in Fiji, and as such the risk of resurgence will be to the unvaccinated, those with waning immunity, and those who have not had a vaccine booster dose.

More importantly, Dr. Fong says the vulnerable among us will be susceptible to severe disease and death even if they are vaccinated when compared to the non-vulnerable group.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the non-vulnerable including young adults and adolescents will always be able to transmit disease to the vulnerable.

Dr. Fong says the Ministry of Health expects that with the upcoming general elections, population mixing will be unavoidable.

However, Fiji’s vaccination coverage stands at 87% of the population 12 years and over and Dr. Fong says Fiji has quite a lot of post-infection acquired immunity in the population.

Meanwhile, since the last update, Fiji has recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19.

Four new cases were recorded last Saturday, nine new cases were recorded on Sunday and five new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Dr. Fong says of the 18 cases recorded, 15 cases were recorded in the Central Division; two cases were recorded in the Western Division, one case was recorded in the Northern Division, and nil case was recorded in the Eastern Division.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.