Accommodation arrangements for boarding students

The Health Ministry is in talks with the Education Ministry on the accommodation arrangements for boarding schools.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says this is to ensure that school dormitories are COVID safe.

Dr Tudravu says this will also include the maintaining of COVID-19 safe measures within the school premises to ensure that all students remain safe from the virus.

“Setting up hand washing stations in schools and ensuring that the supply is adequate. To make sure we have access to hand washers or alcohol hygiene sanitizers and having disinfection protocols for school facilities to ensure that areas that are commonly used by students are thoroughly decontaminated.”

He says it will be crucial for schools to have COVID-safe protocols, which should include immediate care for students that show COVID-19 symptoms.

The MOH understands that students are vulnerable and cautious decisions are needed and relevant procedures should be thoroughly analyzed before schools reopen.

