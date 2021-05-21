A massive 46 infections rattles Suva-Nausori corridor in biggest single day total ever

There are 46 new infections of COVID-19, making it Fiji’s biggest single day total as the virus continues to spiral out of control in central Viti Levu.

Forty three of the cases are linked to the current clusters, while three are not linked at the moment.

This is the biggest daily total to date health officials are warning that there is expected to be further increase in numbers in the clusters already as there are 195 active cases, which are all in the Suva-Nausori corriodr.

Article continues after advertisement

Today’s cases sees 28 from Nadali, Nausori, while there are three from Navosai, which is linked to a Narere funeral cluster. There are two more from the Muanikoso, Nasinu cluster.

There are nine more infections from the Navy cluster of which eight were in Kinoya and one in Nadonumai, Lami.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says there are two cases in in the Intensive Care Unit at the CWM Hospital in Suva.



[Source: Fiji Police]

“There has been a very significant increase in daily cases reported from the Suva-Nausori area. It is important to note that the majority of these cases have been found as a result of our extensive contact tracing effort and are linked to known clusters. This increase was not unexpected, but it should serve to show how easily this virus is transmitted and why restrictions are in place. We expect the number of cases to rise because we are testing aggressively in areas where we know the virus is spreading. We have a number of prominent locations under investigation including Government buildings and Kadavu House.”

Doctor Fong says the virus is spreading within containment zones, so they will be exercising extra vigilance to ensure that there is no spread outside those containment zones.

“We will strengthen enforcement of Covid-safe restrictions such as restrictions on movement and gatherings, mask-wearing, physical distancing and the other measures designed to prevent people from coming into contact with the virus.”



[Source: Fiji Police]