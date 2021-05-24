99 percent of Oceania staff vaccinated

The Oceania Hospitals Limited is strongly recommending all Fijians to vaccinate.

This is to protect our community, families and the long-term livelihood.

Executive director, Pramesh Sharma says they fully support the Ministry of Health’s vaccination program.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the Oceania Hospitals has vaccinated approximately 2000 individuals in the Suva CBD with the Ministry of Health team.

Sharma is urging all Fijians to have confidence in the World Health Organization and Ministry’s protocols and research that proves the effectiveness of the vaccine and the protection it provides.

99 percent of Oceania Hospitals Limited staff are now vaccinated with at least the first jab, while some have received their second jab also.

Sharma says the few remaining staff are obtaining medical advice to satisfy their personal conditions before they receive their first jab.